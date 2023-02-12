Confirmed Man United XI vs Leeds United: Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw at centre back



Erik ten Hag has made some surprising changes to his Manchester United side for today’s clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

The main changes come in defence, with Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw taking the centre back roles and Tyrell Malacia coming in at left back.

Diogo Dalot keeps his place at right back and as always, David de Gea will be in goal.

The reason for Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez’ absence is as yet unclear, but it is unlikely the latter is being rested as he is ineligible to play against Barcelona on Wednesday.

They are both on the bench for United.

In defensive midfield, Ten Hag controversially sticks with the pair who were overrun by Leeds on Wednesday, Fred and Marcel Sabitzer, although to be fair there are not a lot of options available.

Up front, Jadon Sancho comes in for his first start since October, with Alejandro Garnacho dropping to the bench.

Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst complete the lineup.

Antony has not recovered in time from injury and does not make the squad.

Joining Varane and Lisandro on the bench are Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Facundo Pellistri, Zidane Iqbal, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga.

Kick off at Elland Road is at 2pm.







