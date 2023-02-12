Enterprising Marcus Rashford sets up security firm to protect footie friends from theft



Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford founded a private security company last month. United’s in-form forward started the new business after a string of football star home raids.

The scope of services provided by Rashford’s new firm, MUCS Security, is listed as “private security activities ” (via The Sun).

The new corporation is a testament to the 25-year-old’s keen eye for opportunities on and off the pitch. The Red Devils star was appointed sole director on January 23. The company is his fifth private firm. The shrewd businessman and prolific striker now holds millions of pounds in companies.

According to The Sun, a source said, “Marcus is on red-hot form on the pitch this season. But he is also a bright lad and is sniffing out off-pitch opportunities as well.”

“He has seen a gap in the market and, knowing Marcus, he will offer friends and teammates help through the company.”

“Marcus already has several successful companies but is always looking for new business ideas.”

Safety is a priority for Rashford, and rightly so, as his stock as a footballer continues to rise and the wealth he accumulates along with it. Last year, he bolstered his private security and hired a minder.

Misfortune in Manchester

North West burglars have targeted a series of current and former Manchester United and Manchester City players. The list includes Victor Lindelof,

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Joao Cancelo.

Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, and English songstress fiancée Perrie Edwards, 29, were also targeted at their Cheshire home.

All business

Established in 2015, MUCS Enterprises manages Rashford’s image rights and off-pitch income.

According to The Sun, accounts show that the firm’s latest profits were as high as £2.7million.

Rashford set up MUCS Properties in 2017. The enterprise runs a £6 million portfolio of MUCS Developments but is yet to trade.

Finally, the United star also owns MUCS Investments, with its accounts only due in the spring.