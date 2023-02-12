Erik ten Hag lauds Marcus Rashford after another brilliant display v Leeds United

Erik ten Hag was delighted with his side’s 2-0 win over Leeds United.

Manchester United came away with all three points in a hard-fought contest at Elland Road.

Ten Hag’s side were under the pump for majority of the game but eventually found a way to snatch the win.

His timely substitutions were key in getting the win.

Marcus Rashford continued his goalscoring form, netting a towering header in the 80th minute.

In his post-match interview, Ten Hag was asked whether he thinks Rashford is the best striker in Europe, to which he replied:

“Definitely one of them. I was convinced from the first moment.”

“I was really excited to work with him. I can get more out of him. He has such high potential.”

🗣️ “What a strike! Every game you will come into a position to score and you have the capabilities to score and it’s about keeping that focus.” Erik ten Hag on what he said to Marcus Rashford at the end of the game against Leeds. pic.twitter.com/WdCCmtSgpz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 12, 2023

“It’s all about timing. You have to arrive at the right time.”

“It is a matter of trust. In every game, he will have chances. He has the physical ability and technical quality to conclude.”

“If Bruno scores in the first half, the game is easier, but if you don’t score, you can also score in the last minute of the game. You have to stay calm.”

“We made changes to avoid fatigue. We are the only team in Europe to be in four competitions, so we have to rotate, but we also have to use the group from a tactical point of view. I think that’s what wins the game.”