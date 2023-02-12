Erik ten Hag’s tactical genius brings Man United victory against Leeds United



Erik ten Hag masterminded an unlikely Manchester United victory at Elland Road this afternoon after an injury-ravaged side looked to be heading for a stalemate against a plucky Yorkshire team buoyed by the hostile crowd.

United were without Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial for the tricky trip across the Pennines.

By the hour mark, Leeds looked the most likely to take the three points.

With Jadon Sancho looking to be the star most likely to turn it around for United and centre forward Wout Weghorst looking lost, Ten Hag’s double substitution in the 61st minute changed the course of the game.

Sancho was replaced by youngster Alejandro Garnacho, who has been disappointing in the last couple of games, while Tyrell Malacia was replaced by Lisandro Martinez, pushing Luke Shaw back out to left back. To many fans’ surprise, Weghorst stayed on.

Garnacho replaced Marcus Rashford on the left wing, who moved up front.

Bruno Fernandes moved to the right wing and Weghorst dropped into the number 10 position.

It seemed like a strange change but it was brilliant.

In the 80th minute, Shaw’s ability to get forward more than Malacia was rewarded with a goal for Marcus Rashford after his England teammate put in an inch perfect cross.

Just five minutes later, Weghorst slotted a lovely pass through to Garnacho, who beat his man before striking it past Meslier at the near post.

At the back, Lisandro’s introduction added some much-needed stability and the defensive distribution also went up a notch to help run the clock down.

It was a tactical masterclass from the manager, who produced three points from the game like a magician producing rabbits out of a hat.

The win takes United into second place in the Premier League, although it might be short-lived as neighbours Man City could leapfrog back ahead of them if they get at least a point against Aston Villa this afternoon.

