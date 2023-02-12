Jordan Pickford: Manchester United interested in signing Everton goalkeeper

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

According to The Sun, Sean Dyche is desperate to hold on to his star man, whose current deal expires in 2024.

The Englishman earns around £5 million a year and wants to increase his wages to £100,000 per week.

Dyche wants the club to accept his salary demands. Keeping Pickford at Goodison Park is said to be his number one priority.

A source also stated:

“He loves the place and is settled in the area he lives. But the club is not willing to meet the wage increase he is asking for.”

“The player and his agent have asked Bill Kenwright and the board to at least meet them halfway.”

“But the club is only willing to offer him a few thousand a week more than he’s currently earning.”

United are keeping tabs on the situation but do face competition from Tottenham Hotspur.

Erik ten Hag would probably want Pickford as a second-choice keeper behind David de Gea.

The Spaniard has been under scrutiny for his reluctance to play out from the back, and United could look at a younger replacement in the summer.

Pickford, however, does not have the necessary skills to play in a possession-based system and hence would not be considered a starter for United.