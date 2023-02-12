Manchester United set to add players’ yoga suite at Carrington



Manchester United are set to continue improving their training ground with the addition of a new wellness suite.

The club have been making progress on updating the Carrington training complex and the new facilities include a yoga suite.

This comes after scathing criticism of the club’s amenities by former ace Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Sun.

United are said to be investing millions to improve their training base, after the facilities had fallen behind those of their rivals.

Ex Red Devil, Ronaldo, had criticised the club and its owners in his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan late last year.

And it now appears the powers-that-be are determined to ensure that improvements are made at Carrington.

United have responded to the attack by supplementing work that has been ongoing over the last year.

Ronaldo said that very little had changed since his departure from the club in 2009, saying “the progress was zero”.

“Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club”, the Portuguese said in his November interview with Morgan.

“Nothing had changed. He [Ferguson] knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be. He knows. Everyone knows”, the Portugal captain continued.

“The people who don’t see that… it’s because they don’t want to see. They are blind”, the Al Nassr striker said, refusing to hold back on what would be his parting shot at the Manchester side.

Yet since the 38-year-old left the old Trafford side for a second time, Erik ten Hag has seen his team look stronger and fitter.

United have continued to strengthen and show improvement, with the team currently sitting in third place in the Premier League.

Ten Hag has seen his men become the only team in Europe to still be in four competitions.

And despite Ronaldo also pointing out that United aren’t matching their nearest rivals, Reds fans have the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle to look forward to.

With a real chance of winning their first silverware since 2017, fans will delight in knowing that the club is maintaining the high standards they have become accustomed to.

