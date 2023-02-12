Match report: Leeds 0-2 Manchester United



Manchester United have beaten Leeds 2-0 in the Premier League in what was an intense ninety minutes.

There was an early chance for Leeds but luckily for the Reds it went over.

Leeds got a free kick in a goalscoring position but they tried to pull off a clever training ground routine and it didn’t trouble De Gea.

It was a tense fixture of crunching tackles and a few yellow cards in the opening twenty minutes or so.

Maguire got caught in possession and had to chase back. He made up for his mistake as he dispossessed Leeds in the box and cleared it to Malacia.

Moments later and he was there to clear off the line for the Reds and keep the scores level.

A massive chance came for Fernandes as the Leeds’ defence was caught napping. Bruno stole the ball and ran down the pitch but it was a great save by Meslier.

It was Leeds who started the second half on the front foot with an early chance that was put out behind by De Gea for a corner.

They had a number of good chances, Ayling took a shot but it was deflected behind by Shaw.

Leeds were trying to keep the tempo up whilst United were trying to take the sting out of the game.

Fred was good throughout, putting in some well timed crucial tackles.

United’s best chance of the half so far came as Dalot rattled the bar.

It was a thrilling 0-0 so far, end to end stuff with chance after chance for both teams but who would make the breakthrough?

Another chance came for Leeds as Summerville found space on the right and fired it goalwards, but De Gea once again pulled off a brilliant save.

In the 79th minute though, United made the breakthrough and it was none other than the superb Marcus Rashford. Sabitzer switched play with a long pass to Shaw, who danced past a defender and crossed it to Rashford, who headed it home.

The gates were open now as moments later Weghorst passed to Garnacho who burst forwards, his run resulted in a powerful shot which clipped the inside of the near post and went in.

Leeds would have felt really aggrieved having tested the Reds for the full ninety minutes.

Rashford thought he’d got his team a third when he found the far bottom corner but he was found to be offside.

Two minutes into injury time and again United found the back of the net, this time Weghorst poked it home following a corner, but the flag was once again raised.

United held on for a well fought three points.

Team: De Gea, Maguire, Dalot (Wan-Bissaka 73), Shaw, Malacia (Martinez 61), Fred, Sabitzer, Sancho (Garnacho 61), Fernandes, Rashford (Elanga 90), Weghorst

