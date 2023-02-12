Match report: Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-2 Manchester United Women



Manchester United Women have beaten Tottenham 2-1 in what was an exciting second half of football.

United dominated possession in the opening five minutes and were proving to be a threat going forward.

However Beth England would cause United problems as she broke away in the sixth minute, luckily for the Reds her cross was cut out.

Russo showed good fight in the box to win the ball back despite the defence trying to stop her attack, she crossed to Galton but her header didn’t threaten the keeper.

Galton had a brilliant chance to take the lead, a wonderful pass through the middle saw her charging fairly unchallenged towards goal and her rocket of a strike was just over.

United found the back of the net but Galton’s header was ruled out for offside.

It looked like it was going to be another frustrating day at the office for United.

Tottenham were growing in confidence with every missed chance for United and they had chancres of their own too.

The second half began and it was more of the same, a lot of pressure from United but many missed chances.

The best chance came as Toone attacked down the right but her shot rattled the post.

United finally made the breakthrough in the 68th minute. A lovely cross from Batlle fell at the feet of Galton who fired it home.

Five minutes later and Beth England equalised, she was given too much space and buried it. If it stayed like this United’s season was taking a nose dive!

From the restart though, United found themselves a goal to the good with an incredible own goal. Garcia’s cross was fired high into the roof of the net by Bartrip as she tried to clear it.

The game was getting heated, Ladd had got into a tussle earlier in the game but it all came to a head in the 80th minute as Toone brought down a Tottenham player and after some cross words pushed her hands in her face. The ref brandished a red card and Toone was given her marching orders.

With a player advantage Spurs sensed an opportunity. England had a chance again but a fantastic diving punch away from Earps cleared the danger.

Despite some late pressure from Spurs, United managed to hold on for the win and stay top the league.

Team: Earps, Batlle, Turner, Le Tissier, Blundell, Zelem, Toone (sent off 80), Ladd (Boe Risa 68), Parris (Garcia 68), Galton (Thomas 90+2), Russo (Williams 83)

