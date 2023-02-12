Napoli attempt to extend Victor Osimhen’s contract to ward off Man United interest



Napoli have not given up the fight to keep Victor Osimhen at the club and are desperately trying to agree a new contract with him, according to a new report.

The Nigerian is widely reported to be a top target for Manchester United, who are in dire need of a striker following the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

A summer assault is expected, with Chelsea, bankrolled by spendthrift Todd Boehly, also in the running to grab the biggest star in Serie A.

Osimhen’s current contract runs until 2025, giving Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis a good cushion to ward off potential suitors and slap a huge price tage on the 24-year-old.

Figures of between €100 million and €150 million have been reported.

However, the Naples club, flying high at the top of Serie A in large part thanks to Osimhen’s goals, are attempting to add at least another year onto the deal in order to settle the player down and give themselves even more power in any attempted negotiations.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, “Beyond the boatload of money that can make anyone’s head spin, Osimhen doesn’t have to run away from anything today.

“[Napoli sporting director] Giuntoli is ready to sit down with [Osimhen’s agent] Calenda in the summer, because if Victor stays he will aim to extend his contract by at least a year.

“The centre forward is already outside the parameters set by De Laurentiis (no more than 3.5 million euros net per player): with the 4.5 received, which could rise a bit with bonuses, which would allow the player to remain calm and the club to sign a renewal.”

The future of Osimhen could be shaping up to emulate that of the previous jewel in Napoli’s crown, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Premier League clubs were chasing the Senegalese defender for years, but De Laurentiis’ extortionate asking price was always a deterrent until he finally cashed in last year, garnering €38 million for the then 30 year old.

If indeed United are hoping to land either Osimhen or Spurs’ Harry Kane this summer, in De Laurentiis and Levy they will be dealing with two of the most notoriously difficult negotiators in world football – and also contending with Boehly’s billions at the same time.







