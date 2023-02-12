Player ratings: Leeds United 0-2 Man United

Manchester United beat Leeds United 2-0 in the Premier League today. Here are our ratings:

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 4.5 – Made a few good saves, breaks Schmeichel’s long-time record for clean sheets at United. Almost cost his side a goal in the opening minutes of the second-half with some terrible passing.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Lacklustre first-half display. Rattled the crossbar in the second-half with a venomous drive.

Harry Maguire 6.5 – The captain was commanding on his return. Made up for his own error in the first half by adeptly recovering the ball after he was initially robbed of possession by Jack Harrison.

Luke Shaw 8 – Slotted in seamlessly at LCB, winning several headers. Moved to LB in the second half and delivered a stunning cross for the first goal.

Tyrell Malacia 6 – Strong on the tackle. Defensively solid. Needs more going forward. Withdrawn at the hour-mark for Lisandro Martinez.

Marcel Sabitzer 5 – Gave the ball away too many times.

Fred 5.5 – Matched Leeds’ intensity with his own. Sloppy on the ball.

Jadon Sancho 6.5 – Created United’s best chances in the first-half. Withdrawn for Garnacho in the second-half.

Bruno Fernandes 5.5 – Not at his best today. Had the best chance of the first half when he found himself one-on-one with the GK, but his shot was saved.

Marcus Rashford 7 – On the scoresheet yet again. Another stunning header. Rashy for the win!

Wout Weghorst 6.5 – Intelligent Pressing. Admirable work ethic. Grabbed the assist for the Garnacho goal with a well crafted through ball.

Substitutes:

Alejandro Garnacho 7.5 – Made an instant impact on the game with his direct running. Scored the second goal with a stunning strike, beating Meslier at his near post, after giving the GK the eyes.

Lisandro Martinez 7 – His composed passing immediately aided United’s struggles to play out from the back.

Aaron Wan-Bissakha 6 – Cameo appearance for the full-back.

Anthony Elanga -N/A- – Very short Cameo.