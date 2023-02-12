Rafael Leao: AC Milan ponder contract extension for Manchester United target

AC Milan are tied up in negotiations with Rafael Leao for a contract extension.

According to the Italian outlet gazzetta. it, the Portuguese is demanding a minimum salary of €7.5 million.

The club does not wish to go above six and a half million and are trying their best to keep their star man.

Leao is Milan’s marquee player. He makes a difference when it matters.

The 23 year old provides star quality to Stefano Pioli’s side.

He has the ability to win a game all by himself.

With his contract expiring in 2024, Milan has to decide whether to keep him or cash in.

Milan are said to want a minimum of €100 million for his sale.

The report goes on to say: “The upper floors are asking for at least triple digits, so a clean break is needed to unravel the situation.”

“Insist on Leao or let him go. First point on the patron’s table.”

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the player but face competition from Chelsea.

Erik ten Hag is keen on buying a striker in the summer, and Leao is a possible target.

United have been linked to Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane as Ten Hag looks to bring in a marquee number nine to add goals to his team.