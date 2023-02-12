Shola Shoretire wins two penalties in man of the match performance for Bolton Wanderers



Shola Shoretire put in a fantastic performance for League One side Bolton Wanderers yesterday as they trounced Peterborough 5-0 to go fifth in the table.

The Manchester United loanee scored a top score of nine points in The Bolton News’ player ratings, with the outlet purring that the Posh “didn’t know how to handle him.”

As per Statman Dave, Shoretire completed 100% of his dribbles successfully and achieved 93% pass accuracy. He won 9/12 ground duels and 6 fouls.

The 19 year old also won two penalties and made one key pass.

Shola Shoretire’s game by numbers vs. Peterborough: 100% dribbles completed

93% pass accuracy

28 touches

9/12 ground duels won

6 fouls won

2 penalties won

1 key pass He just keeps getting better and better. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HNYPOSs67F — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 11, 2023

The Bolton News reported that “Shoretire had been practically strangled against Cheltenham, whose deep lying defence showed little inclination to engage.

“In this sort of chaotic environment, though, he could pick his moments to drop deep into space around the penalty box, and those to run at defenders.

“On one of the latter occasions, he was tripped by Nathan Thompson and referee Lee Swabey gave a 42nd minute penalty.”

Shoretire’s performances so far at Bolton have been impressive, especially given the fact that it is his first loan spell away from the United academy.

Joining a team jostling for promotion in tough League One half way through the season is quite a challenge, having just played a handful of U21 games for United previously this season.

Shoretire’s talent has been evident from a young age but Trotters’ boss Ian Evatt took a gamble on whether the young star would be physically robust enough to stand up to the intensity of league football at this stage.

If yesterday’s unplayable performance is anything to go by, Evatt’s faith is going to be amply rewarded.







