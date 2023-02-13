Alejandro Garnacho excels as a super-sub for Manchester United

Alejandro Garnacho has been a revelation for Manchester United this season.

The 18 year old is time and again showing his quality on the pitch, chipping in with crucial goals.

Erik ten Hag took some time to integrate him into the first-team squad but is finally giving him the deserved game time.

Garnacho has delivered when called upon, which makes him special.

The Argentine has the most involvement as a substitute in the Premier League.

🚨🚨| Alejandro Garnacho has been directly involved in MORE goals as a substitute (4) than any other player in the Premier League this season. 😳🌟 pic.twitter.com/o5yxhuSfqX — centredevils. (@centredevils) February 12, 2023

His brilliant goal against Leeds at Elland Road finished them off.

Garnacho is still a raw talent and needs to work on a few areas: decision-making and tactical intelligence.

Ten Hag will be looking to develop into United’s future number seven.

He has the confidence and charisma to carry the burden of that shirt.

Under the proper guidance, Garnacho can become a world-class forward.

The absence of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho allowed Ten Hag to rotate his squad and give Garnacho more opportunities.

The 18 year old must continue to work hard, and he will reap the rewards.

United are now in a good position in the Premier League and will shift their focus towards the high-profile clash against Barcelona.

Garnacho could be United’s X-factor in attack and make a difference in the game.