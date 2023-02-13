Cracks start to appear amongst the Glazer family as Man United sale process enters decisive week



Joel and Avram Glazer are exploring the possibility of buying out their siblings on the Manchester United board so as to tighten their grip on the Red Devils, according to a new report.

United is up for sale and interested parties have a soft deadline of 17th February to submit their bids.

A number of people have been widely reported to be keen on the prospect of taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the only bidder to have publicly declared that he will be in the running to buy his boyhood club.

Alongside Ratcliffe, there is an expectation that bids will arrive from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and American groups.

There have been suggestions that while the takeover process rages on, some of the Glazer siblings are reluctant to part with United.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Joel and Avram Glazer, the duo primarily concerned with the day-to-day running of United, remain invested in the club despite regular protests against their administration.

The other siblings including Darcie, Kevin, Bryan and Edward who sit on the board of directors are more inclined towards a full sale and exiting the scene.

Samuel Luckhurst relays, “The Manchester United co-chairmen Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer are exploring the possibility of buying out their four siblings on the club board as prospective investors prepare to submit their proposals.”

Late last year, The Peoples Person reported that Avram and Joel hatched a cynical plan to buy their brothers and sisters out.

The two approached Apollo, a private equity firm under the guise of stadium redevelopment to raise enough money to kick the others out.

It seems the two are back at it again.

Dan Sheldon details that at the moment, the sale of United is being treated like a family affair and the Glazers have formed a close-knit group to oversee the affair.

“Manchester United’s board are being kept in the dark and are not receiving updates on the sale of the club. Joel & Avram Glazer are leading the talks — assisted by Raine — on the club’s side.”

“The process is deemed a matter for the family rather than other executives.”

A situation in which the Glazers remain at the club in any shape or form is unfathomable for United fans who can finally envision a future without them.

