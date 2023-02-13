Gary Neville says Manchester United cannot win the Premier League this season

Manchester United secured a hard fought late win against Leeds United yesterday, cutting the gap to league Leaders, Arsenal, to five points.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnahco struck in the last 10 minutes to hand United them a vital three points, in what threatened to be another frustrating game against their old rivals.

However, as reported in The Mirror former captain Gary Neville does not believe United are capable of mounting a serious title challenge.

“I genuinely don’t think they are in the Premier League title race,” he said when speaking to Sky Sports after the game.

Neville added that he also feels Erik ten Hag doesn’t think his side are ready for the title this season, given the rotation of his starting eleven at Elland Road.

“I was thinking Erik ten Hag has actually prioritised the Barcelona game this week. If he thought he could win the Premier League he would obviously prioritise that so I think even he’s thinking the title is beyond them” he said.

Neville also cited the amount of games United have to manage in the coming weeks coupled with the quality of the top two, will mean they fall short.

“They have got so many games and I just don’t think they’re at the level of Man City and Arsenal right now.” he said.

Neville’s caution is sensible but with City and Arsenal still having to play each other twice, results in those fixtures could see United in with a genuine chance of pipping the pair to the post.

Whilst it remains an outside chance, the transformation in United from the catastrophic opening to the campaign, is nothing short of miraculous.

Erik ten Hag has overseen a remarkable change in culture and quality at old Trafford, with United looking set for an exciting end to the season.

Back-to-back games against Barcelona come before a chance to end the club’s six year trophy drought in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle and all these games will be played out before the end of the month.

A successful February could provide the springboard for an unforgettable 2023, with the club still fighting on all fronts and a trophy in the bag.