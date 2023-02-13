Harry Maguire heralds David de Gea as keeper smashes records



Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has lauded David de Gea as the keeper smashed four Premier League and club records.

De Gea is out of contract at the end of the season and is locked in negotiations with the club over another deal, albeit on significantly reduced wages.

The Spaniard was crucial in United’s 2-0 win against Leeds yesterday. He produced a flurry of match-winning saves in instances during the game that helped the Red Devils keep a clean sheet against their old rivals.

De Gea’s ninth clean sheet of the Premier League season saw him equal Peter Schmeichel’s long-standing record of 178.

David De Gea has now equalled Peter Schmeichel’s 178 clean sheets for Manchester United. 🧤 pic.twitter.com/o9RxJGahcd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 12, 2023

The 32-year-old also became the first goalkeeper for United to reach 400 appearances. In addition to this, he became the first non-British player and the first goalkeeper to play 400 games for a single club.

De Gea is also the youngest goalkeeper to reach 400 appearances.

🚨🇪🇸 JUST IN: David de Gea is the youngest goalkeeper to reach 400 Premier League appearances. — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) February 12, 2023

Maguire spoke after the game and congratulated De Gea for the incredible achievement, and tipped him for more success.

The United skipper told reporters, “To play 400 games as No.1 for this club, in probably the most scrutinised position in world football, that just shows how good he has been over the years.”

“He is an absolute legend of this club and he is still performing at the highest level.”

Maguire added, “He is world-class and he has proven that again this season and will keep doing that. It is a pleasure to play in front of him.”

De Gea was more humble about the feat and played down reaching the milestone number.

He instead pressed joy at the victory against Leeds and his own contributions in helping the team clinch all three points on hostile territory.

