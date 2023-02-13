Manchester United ready to take £40 million loss on Harry Maguire



Manchester United have decided that English defender Harry Maguire should leave Old Trafford in the summer.

The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler reports that United are fearful of the fact that they will have to take a financial hit of up to £40million to facilitate Maguire’s exit.

United will be open to offers for Maguire. In January, a number of English clubs, including West Ham and Aston Villa, expressed interest in Maguire’s services.

Wheeler adds that there is a “growing acceptance” within Maguire’s camp that he will have to move at the end of the season and that a parting of ways is necessary.

United paid £80million for the player – a world record fee for a defender which still stands to this day.

The former Leicester man endured a nightmare campaign last season. He was on the receiving end of a lot of criticism from both fans and the media as United slumped to their worst Premier League finish in terms of points tally.

Erik ten Hag has shown a clear preference for a centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Even Luke Shaw, naturally a right-back, has been preferred in the centre-back position ahead of the out-of-favour Maguire.

As United grabbed a 2-0 win against Leeds United at Elland Road yesterday, Maguire started and slotted next to Shaw.

He was relatively steady but had a few shaky moments that could have cost the team dearly if punished.

Speaking after the game, the United skipper was quizzed about his limited playing time. He said, “It’s not about me, it’s about the club being successful and I want to be a part of it.”

“I’m the captain and I put the team miles before myself. Whether I’m playing or not, I want the team to do well.”

“I’m still getting my minutes. Everyone wants to start games, and it’s disappointing when you don’t. You have four international centre-backs at this club and there will always be two who are unhappy. I just have to be ready for when the chance comes.”

