Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy found love on the set of a Nike advert

The adage “Love finds you when you least expect it” couldn’t be more accurate regarding the new Manchester United first-team coach. Ex-FC Porto striker Benni McCarthy met his wife on the set of a Nike advert in 2008.

McCarthy is now married to his wife, Stacy Munro. The pair have two children.

Life before United

Before his current role as the Red Devils ‘scoring trainer’, the South African coach was renowned for his time as a striker at FC Porto under Jose Mourinho. McCarthy also enjoyed a stint in the Premier League at Blackburn Rovers.

Alongside Mourinho, McCarthy won the Champions League in 2003/04. Before lifting the coveted Champions League trophy, the South African was a forward for the Spanish club Celta Vigo where he met his first wife, Maria Santos.

An unlikely meeting

Santos and McCarthy married in 2004, had three children, and eventually separated in 2007. As luck would have it, McCarthy met his current wife, Stacey Munro, a year later in 2008. The two lovebirds met while filming a Nike advert in Edinburgh (via The Daily Star).

The United first-team coach recalls the occasion saying, “I went there on a shoot, and she was one of those pretty girls they have as extras.”

“I couldn’t concentrate on what I was supposed to do.”

At the time, Stacey was a model. She went on to be crowned Miss Edinburgh before the couple married back in 2014. Stacey took McCarthy’s name as the couple wed in a Scottish ceremony.

The United coach proudly embraced his wife’s Scottish heritage, wearing a kilt to celebrate their union. Loved ones flew in from South Africa to witness the joyous occasion.

Old Trafford dreams again

45-year-old McCarthy is helping United manager Erik ten Hag rebuild a silverware-winning side. It is no mean feat, but the South African is already proving that he may be United’s best signing of the season.

England and Arsenal legend Ian Wright has hailed McCarthy’s influence on Marcus Rashford. Rashford has not only rediscovered his confidence, but he has also been Europe’s best striker since the end of the World Cup. United’s No.10 has scored 13 goals in 1117 minutes played across all competitions since the end of Qatar 2022.

McCarthy hung up his boots after an anticlimactic stint at West Ham. That underwhelming end opened the doors for his coaching career.

He worked at Hibernian in Scotland, then with South African sides Cape Town City and AmaZulu, before completing a dream move to Old Trafford.

Full circle

Benni McCarthy grew up a United fan, so while he may never have represented the club as a player, it’s a dream come true to be a United coach.

“I am delighted to be here, and I hope to make a real difference to United this season,” he told MUTV after his arrival in the summer.”

“There is no bigger stage than this. To be here is a privilege, and the smallest chance that these players get should be grabbed with both hands.”