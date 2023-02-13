Manchester United to step up interest in Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa



Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Porto and Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

David de Gea’s contract expires in the summer, ramping up rumours from across Europe of goalkeepers who the club are interested in.

Despite talks continuing to extend the Spaniard’s stay at the club, nothing has been confirmed as of yet with time running out.

It is known that the club would only want to find an agreement with the goalkeeper if they can lower his salary.

However, this is what makes it more complicated as even a 50% salary reduction would still leave him among the world’s top paid keepers.

If he does end up leaving on a free transfer, it is highly unlikely that any club will pay the wages he is currently on.

According to A Bola via Caught Offside, ahead of a rumoured summer move, Man United are stepping up their interest in Costa.

The outlet reports that the club wants to sign the Portuguese international as a direct replacement for De Gea.

He is experienced despite only being 23 years old, having already won two league trophies in his senior career and helped Portugal to reach the World Cup quarter finals.

Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe, United would be a great destination for the Porto shot stopper.

Costa is comfortable with the ball at his feet which is something that David de Gea has often been criticized for in recent seasons.

Erik ten Hag is expected to overhaul the goalkeeper options at some stage with Jack Butland staying at the club temporarily on loan from Crystal Palace.

Dean Henderson could make a permanent move to Nottingham Forest or to another club in the summer.

Tom Heaton is a quality backup option but it remains to be seen whether the manager lets him go this summer or keeps him on for another season.

