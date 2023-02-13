Marcel Sabitzer reveals his intentions regarding permanent Manchester United stay



Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has admitted that he likes Old Trafford, the atmosphere and is relishing his time so far at Manchester United.

Signed on deadline day in an emergency deal after Christian Eriksen’s injury, Sabitzer has barely had time to settle in England.

The Bayern Munich star was thrown straight away into the action following Casemiro’s red card against Crystal Palace.

Sabitzer has endured three hard games in the Premier League – against Palace and the two games vs. Leeds.

In all three encounters, the 28-year-old has given a good account of himself and shown positive signs of what he can do.

Sabitzer spoke about his future beyond the loan spell which expires at the end of the season. He refused to rule out staying at United.

“It’s a loan at the moment, that’s all I can say,’ said Sabitzer. ‘I like it here. I’m feeling very good here. I like the team, I like the club and the atmosphere in Old Trafford. We will see what happens in the summer.”

“It’s been a busy few days. I had to come in quick but I enjoy it. I like it so far. The team welcome me very well. It was a bit of a cold start but I had to step in quick because of the Casemiro suspension. I’m ready for that and happy playing.”

“You can feel it. From the first moment on, I felt very good in the team – good spirit, good goals, we’re a good team. It’s fun. The manager talking to me a lot, what he’s expecting from me. I try to fulfil that. I’m feeling good with him and his tactics and I like it so far.”

Reliable German reporter Florian Plettenberg indicates that Bayern Munich bosses are extremely open to selling Sabitzer to the Red Devils.

Konrad Laimer will be the replacement for Sabitzer should he leave Bavaria.

As per Plettenberg, the United board is happy and totally confident about Sabitzer’s displays so far.

News #Sabitzer: The Board of #MUFC is totally confident with his performances in the last days. They like his physically strength. His future is still open. Been told again it’s a straight loan. But Bayern is very open to sell him. Laimer could replace him instead. @SkySportDE 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/sn3IKmd0KU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 13, 2023

Club chiefs have been impressed by the midfielder’s physicality and application.

