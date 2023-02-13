Paulo Dybala: Manchester United keeping tabs on AS Roma forward

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala.

According to calciomercato, the Red Devils are looking at Dybala to fill in the striker role.

Erik ten Hag is said to want a number nine next summer, and United are looking at potential targets.

The report goes on to state:

“Manchester United is closely following the Roma players. After the interest in Tammy Abraham, who would be considered for the attack of the English if they do not get to Osimhen or Kane, another Giallorossi has come under fire: Paulo Dybala.”

The Argentine has a release clause of £10.7 million, and that has particularly attracted United.

Dybala has been performing consistently at Roma.

He is technically superb and a constant goal threat.

Ten Hag would love to have a player of his profile. Dybala is versatile and can operate as a false nine, number ten or an out-and-out striker.

Anthony Martial has shown that he is injury prone and cannot be relied upon.

Dybala could be a direct replacement for the Frenchmen.

He is a vital part of Jose Mourinho‘s team and has revamped his career in Rome.

It is to be seen whether United opt for Dybala or go for the big-money signing of Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane.