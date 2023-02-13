Premier League table since Cristiano Ronaldo’s final game for Man United



Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s last game for Manchester United, no team in England has picked up more points than the Red Devils.

Ronaldo left United in November last year after giving an explosive interview to Piers Morgan in which he publicly blasted the club.

On top of airing the team’s dirty laundry, Ronaldo also claimed that Ten Hag did not respect him and that there were people inside the club trying to push him out.

The result of Ronaldo’s interview was that United cut ties with him and effectively let him walk away.

The 38-year-old and his representatives hunted for a move to a top European club during and after the World Cup but they were unsuccessful.

No club was willing to shoulder the burden of a declining striker fresh off being released due to disciplinary issues by his former club.

Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr and is currently plying his trade in Saudi Arabia.

United on the other hand have gone from strength to strength with many players now thriving after Ronaldo’s exit.

Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life and has become United’s primary source of goals and attacking inspiration.

Bruno Fernandes seems to be edging closer to his best and is now finding the back of the net regularly.

Planet Football crunched down the numbers since Ronaldo’s last game for United – a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa in early November.

The numbers put the Red Devils on the summit of the Premier League table, above their rivals such as Arsenal and Manchester City.

United have garnered 23 points, five more than second-placed Brentford.

Arsenal and Manchester City round off the top four with 17 points and 16 points respectively.

These numbers certainly prove that Ten Hag made the right decision to axe Ronaldo. While it may have left the team excessively short in attack, performances have been greatly enhanced.

