Qatari investors set to make offer for Man United “in the coming days”



Manchester United will be the subject of a bid originating from Qatar in the coming days.

Last week, news broke that Qatar, led by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is an interested party in taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

Since then, a flurry of reports has emerged confirming interest from Qatar.

There has been speculation regarding how Qatar investors can take over at United considering their ownership of French club, Paris St Germain.

The Peoples Person reported that UEFA is likely to give Qatar the go-ahead considering they can provide evidence that United and PSG will be run independently with distinct structures.

Qatar expects a rival bid from a Saudi-Arabia-backed consortium.

According to Bloomberg, Qatar is ready to step up its pursuit of the Red Devils with an official proposal expected before the Glazers family’s soft deadline elapses on Friday.

Bloomberg states, “The Qatari consortium interested in purchasing Manchester United is preparing to submit an initial bid by the end of the week.”

“Sources say officials at the sovereign wealth fund the Qatar Investment Authority are helping with preparations for a bid for Manchester United alongside local family offices.”

Bloomberg reports that it remains to be seen how the conflict created by QSI’s ownership of PSG will be navigated.

“There is yet to be a final decision on which Qatari entities will provide capital for the Manchester United bid – Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir of Qatar, is a fan and unlikely to want to let slip the chance to own United.”

Sky Sports relayed that Qatari investors were contacted last year to gauge their interest in buying United.

As per Sky, while Qatari investors want United, they are adamant they will not overpay.

It will be interesting to see whether they meet the Glazer family’s asking price for United.

