Roy Keane believes Manchester United are back in the title race

Manchester United’s hard-fought victory against Leeds United yesterday pushed them to within five points of league leaders Arsenal, at the top of the Premier League.

Late strikes from Rashford and Garnacho sealed the win, with Arsenal dropping points at home to Brentford just 24 hours prior.

This has led Roy Keane to believe Erik ten Hag’s men are back in with a shout of winning the title.

As reported in Team Talk, the former United captain praised the turnaround at the club and says they are now in the mix to end the season top of the table.

“Considering the way they started the season – to be where they are now, I’d say they are very much in with a chance (of the title).” he said.

Keane conceded United are outsiders but says they need to be ready to captalise on any further dropped points from the top two.

“Obviously, Arsenal and City are ahead of them but what they have to do, if any of the teams above them slip up, they have to be ready to pounce,” he said.

Talk of the title highlights the remarkable turnaround Erik ten Hag has overseen since taking over at Old Trafford.

The disastrous second half of last season, coupled with back-to-back defeats at the start of the current campaign, left Ten Hag with a mammoth job on his hands.

Since then United have found their form, losing just four times in all competitions, catapulting them up the table and into the Carabao Cup final at the end of the month.

United are also still alive in the FA Cup and Europa League, with a mouthwatering two legs against Barcelona to be played out in the next 10 days.

The good times are certainly back at the Theatre of Dreams and should the club continue the trajectory under Ten Hag, it feels like a return to the top of English football could soon be on the horizon.