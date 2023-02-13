The Glazers face internal battle as takeover negotiations begin



Manchester United’s current owners are “split” over whether to sell the club below their asking price or retain control if no bidder meets their demands, a new report claims.

The United takeover process is heating up as the Glazer family’s 17th February deadline for making bids approaches fast.

A number of interested parties are said to be in the race. Alongside Sir Jim Ratcliffe, there is interest from Qatar and Saudi Arabian investors.

There are also American bidders like Steve Pagliuca who are keen on taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

According to Foot Mercato via The Mirror, Jim Ratcliffe has more than made it clear he will not overspend in his efforts to pry United off the hands of the Glazers.

The Peoples Person reported that Ratcliffe secured the services of Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to help provide funding to back his bid for the Red Devils.

Ratcliffe has told Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan that he will not go above the £4bn price tag.

The Mirror indicates, “Britain’s richest man faces a significant obstacle in his pursuit to buy the Red Devils. The owner of Ligue 1 outfit Nice is rumoured to have made it clear he won’t be forking out more than £4 billion to secure the Premier League giants.”

Meanwhile, the outlet says that the family members cannot agree among themselves.

“The Glazer family, Manchester United’s owners, are torn on what price to expect for the club,” the report claims.

The article reiterates that Ratcliffe is not certain that the Glazers are even serious about selling the club, given the unrealistic price tag.

If another bidder meets the valuation, the difference in opinion on whether to drop the price by 50% will become moot. However, if they do not, an insistence of getting £6 billion would rule out Ratcliffe. Which side of the family wins that battle remains to be seen.