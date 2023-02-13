Video: Erik ten Hag’s brilliant touchline reaction to Alejandro Garnacho’s strike in Leeds win



Manchester United beat old rivals Leeds United by two goals to nil at Elland Road yesterday.

United’s goals came from academy graduate duo, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho came off the bench and as he has on a number of occasions this season, had an impact on the game, which helped United seal all three points.

The Argentine got on the end of a pass from Wout Weghorst and ran down the wing before firing a shot that hit the woodwork before going into the back of the net.

Erik ten Hag led the celebrations for Garnacho’s goal from United’s touchline area.

The Dutchman pumped the air in jubilation and gave Garnacho a double-thumbs up to congratulate him on his second Premier League goal.

Ten Hag also clapped for Garnacho and was joined by other players and staff including Tyrell Malacia and Jadon Sancho.

Ten Hag reaction to Garnacho’s goal was 𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐎𝐅 𝐔𝐒. ❤️🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/l9KkYADFQb — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) February 12, 2023

After his goal against Leeds, Garnacho has registered the most goal contributions as a substitute in the Premier League – two goals and two assists.

Alejandro Garnacho has been directly involved in four goals as a substitute this season in the #PL (2 goals, 2 assists), the most of any player 👏#LEEMUN pic.twitter.com/dcoGdpeIP2 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 13, 2023

After a below-par showing in the first leg at Old Trafford, Garnacho hushed his critics in emphatic fashion – an incredible response from a player with a burgeoning career.

It’s no wonder that United are hard at work to hand Garnacho a new contract and secure his long-term future at Old Trafford.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that a deal to extend Garnacho’s terms is entering the final stretch.

“Manchester United have already sent the new contract proposal to Alejandro Garnacho and his representatives,” Romano said.

“Talks are very advanced.”

“Image rights and final contract length among points discussed, but Man Utd have always been confident to get it done soon.”

Manchester United have already sent the new contract proposal to Alejandro Garnacho and his representatives — talks are very advanced. 🔴🇦🇷 #MUFC Image rights and final contract length among points discussed, but Man Utd have always been confident to get it done soon. pic.twitter.com/GJswh10SqF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 13, 2023

This will come as good news to United supporters, who know the potential of the 18-year-old superstar.

