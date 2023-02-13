Report claims Man United’s new owners must address out of control wage bill



However wealthy they are, whoever takes over at Old Trafford and gets rid of the Glazers must first sell players before splashing on new acquisitions, according to a new report.

United’s soaring wage bill, which currently stands at £384m, needs to be immediately addressed so as to avoid the risk of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

The best and most viable way to handle this is to sell some of United’s high-earning stars that are surplus to requirements under Erik ten Hag.

The Telegraph details, “The United revenue machine has been spluttering for a while. Its wage bill, however, soars ever upward. From £295 million at the end of the 2017-2018 season to £384m by the end of last season, during which time United have won nothing and finished in the top four only twice.”

“The losses of £115.5m last season tell their own story – United need to manage their wage bill, however wealthy the new owners, to stay within the parameters of Uefa financial fair play.”

“The club desperately needs new ownership and the challenge facing that new owner is immediate: they need to sell surplus players quickly and effectively. Erik ten Hag is already establishing his position that the summer must see investment in the squad, but that can only be achieved in tandem with sales that keep United compliant with spending controls.”

The Telegraph says that some of the players who could be heading out to free up space on the wage bill include Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles and Eric Bailly.

The need to sell players and make considerations that strengthen the financial shape of the 20-time English champions make it almost impossible for a prospective owner to come in while the Glazers are still calling the shots.

The Raine Group is hopeful that a potent consortium or even Qatari bidders will make their move, just in time for the summer transfer window.

It has been relayed that the Glazers have no intention of picking up the tab on Ten Hag’s summer spending spree.

The Telegraph adds that new owners at United will need to be strategic so as to avoid a loss like the one amassed last summer. Success on the pitch also has to follow to guarantee sustainability off it.

