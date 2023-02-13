Xavi and Barcelona bosses in stark disagreement over Ansu Fati’s future as Man United links emerge



Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has confirmed that reported Manchester United target Ansu Fati is still very much a part of his plans and he wants to keep the La Masia graduate.

In recent days, Fati has been widely linked with a move to United amidst growing disgruntlement over his situation at Barca.

Fati has not played significant minutes and is not on form for the Spanish giants.

The youngster has only made 20 appearances in La Liga, most of which have come from the bench.

Fabrizio Romano reported that a number of clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been made aware of Fati’s situation and are tracking him.

According to AS via SportWitness, there may not be much substance in reports suggesting that United are keen on Fati’s services.

AS indicates that interest in Fati by United is being drummed up by Barcelona bosses, who want to put the 20-year-old on the transfer market.

Club chiefs at Camp Nou want to see if Fati will have any takers.

While United remain linked to the player, Bayern Munich have already ruled themselves out of pursuing the forward.

Xavi was asked about Fati’s situation and expressed confusion about the source of the rumours, and even questioned why his club would purposely reveal that they would entertain an exit for Fati.

“I don’t understand what we are doing talking about exits or entrances like Ansu’s, I have strong confidence in him. The market has finished in January. There is no one transferable on the team.”

“Ansu is a hope. I repeat I don’t know what we are doing talking about the market at this point. I have blind trust in him. As with everyone, but especially him.”

“He must be patient and calm. What I do not understand is that these rumours come out of our environment.”

