Adrien Rabiot re-opens the door to Manchester United transfer in latest comments



Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has admitted that his future is still up in the air and there is no guarantee of where he’ll end up come the end of the season.

United were heavily interested in Rabiot last summer, with United chief John Murtough flying to Turin in an effort to get the transfer over the line.

It seemed like Rabiot would end up a United player until the Red Devils pulled out of a deal at the eleventh hour.

Rabiot’s mum and agent, Veronique, demanded wages worth more than £8m per year, which would have made the Frenchman one of the highest earners at Old Trafford.

United turned to Casemiro and the rest is history.

Rabiot is enjoying a resurgence with Juventus after enduring a difficult spell in the latter stages of last season.

He is now firmly in Massimiliano Allegri’s plans and even scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory against Fiorentina on Sunday.

Rabiot was quizzed on his immediate plans and said, “At this moment I feel good, but I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“The important thing is to give 100 per cent, then we’ll see what happens.”

“I’ll talk to the club, but right now there are more important things to think about.”

The 27-year-old has notched up four goals and two assists in 18 Serie A appearances for the Old Lady.

A decent World Cup campaign and a brilliant personal season for Juventus means that Rabiot will not be short of suitors in the summer.

In the past, the midfielder has flirted with a switch to England and confessed his love for the Premier League.







