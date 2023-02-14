Edinson Cavani expected to miss crucial Valenica matches



Former Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani will be out of action for a month according to reports in Spain.

Cavani, 36, signed for Valencia at the end of August after his contract at Old Trafford expired at the end of last season.

The Uruguayan striker played 90 minutes on only three occasions last season for United, often self-certifying himself out of matchday squads.

Since his arrival in La Mestalla, Cavani has scored five goals in 14 La Liga appearances.

He has only been ruled out of two league fixtures this season through injury (ankle).

Against Athletic Bilbao, however, Cavani was substituted off after 16 minutes after suffering a muscle injury.

AS have now reported that this is expected to keep him on the sidelines for a prolongued period of time in a crucial part of the season.

Julian Burgos reports that Valencia expect Cavani to be out of action for at least one month.

Medical tests are scheduled to confirm the extent of his injury.

This comes as a crushing blow to Valencia who sit in the relegation zone of La Liga at 18th place.

Next week Los Che play fellow relegation battlers Getafe, who sit one point below them in the table.

This crunch match is followed by difficult bouts against high-flyers Real Sociedad and Barcelona.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



