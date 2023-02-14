Fabrizio Romano: Man Utd set to battle Chelsea for Ecuadorian wonderkid Kendry Paez



Manchester United are in the race to sign Independiente del Valle midfielder Kendry Paez.

United are not the only top European club in the hunt for the wonderkid’s services.

Chelsea and Bundesliga giants Bayer Leverkusen also retain an interest in the Ecuadorian star.

Fabrizio Romano reports, “Chelsea are in the race with Man Utd and Bayer Leverkusen to sign Kendry Paez, 2007-born Ecuadorian talent.”

Romano adds, “Independiente del Valle’s midfielder, Kendry Paez is highly rated — decision to be made soon.”

Paez has taken his homeland by storm and is widely tipped to be the next big thing to come out of the country after the emergence of Brighton’s Moses Caicedo.

United were also big admirers of Caicedo but a transfer failed to materialize. The player eventually made the switch to Brighton where he has been a roaring success.

Despite being only 15, Paez has already broken into Independiente del Valle’s under-20 team and is primed to make his senior bow for the team in the near future.

The highly-rated midfield prospect featured for Ecuador’s under-17 team where he made valuable contributions to the side.

He scored on three occasions in five games from the middle of the park – astonishing numbers for a central player at such a young age.

A recent report indicated that Chelsea are already locked in negotiations to sign Paez and that the London club even had a £14.8million bid rejected.

Should United advance their interest and proceed with an attempt to lure Paez, the Red Devils will have to wait for two-and-a-half years, until the star turns 18, for him to make the move to Europe.







