Manchester United’s Casemiro named on FIFA FIFPro shortlist for Team of the Year



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been named on FIFA’s FIFPro shortlist for Team of the Year.

The Brazilian was named on a list containing some of the world’s best players.

Some of the names alongside Casemiro include Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and many others.

Casemiro enjoyed a superb season with Real Madrid before he made the move to United in the summer.

While at the Santiago Bernabeu last season, the 30-year-old won the Champions League and La Liga. He was an instrumental element in the team that claimed both titles.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Casemiro has changed United’s dynamics in the middle of the park.

Undoubtedly one of United’s most important players, Casemiro has been one of the best signings made by the Red Devils in the post-Fergie era.

The surprise inclusion on the 26-man list is Ronaldo.

The 38-year-old goalscorer endured a difficult spell at the Theatre of Dreams before his explosive interview with Piers Morgan proved to be the final straw for the club, who cut ties with him soon after.

Ronaldo lost his place in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI with the Dutchman preferring more robust and aggressive attackers capable of playing his brand of football.

During the World Cup, Ronaldo also lost his place in the Portugal set-up to Benfica’s Goncalo Ramos.

The Mail reports on FIFPro’s shortlisting method, “The award is decided exclusively by votes from players and considers the performances of players between August 8 2021 and December 18 2022.”

“To decide the final XI, the goalkeeper with the most votes is selected, this is then followed by the top three players from defence, midfield and attack. The final position is then decided by the player with the most votes across all the outfield positions.”

“The final XI will be revealed at FIFA’s The Best awards on February 27.”

