Mason Greenwood not expected to feature for Man United this season as investigation details emerge



Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is highly unlikely to feature for the Red Devils this season as the club’s investigation of his situation continues.

Greenwood was arrested more than a year ago with a number of charges including rape, coercive behaviour and assault levelled against him.

The Crown Prosecution Service recently confirmed that they had dropped all charges against the 21-year-old.

The United academy graduate was due to stand trial in November but CPS withdrew the charges after a number of witnesses withdrew and fresh evidence came to light.

United subsequently confirmed that they had opened investigations and will conduct their own process regarding the player.

The 20-time English champions failed to put a timeline on the process.

According to The Daily Star, club bosses are hopeful of the process being completed before the end of the season and as a result, Greenwood is unlikely to appear on the pitch before then.

The Daily Star reports, “United bosses are now in the middle of a club investigation into the circumstances surrounding the allegations made against Greenwood.”

“This will involve interviewing Greenwood to ascertain his version of events – as well as getting specialists to look into his mental and physical condition. United hope the process will be completed before the end of this season, but cannot confirm this.”

“Club bosses have been keen to bide their time before deciding what to do next with the forward. Options on the table include inviting him back to training, offering to pay up his contract or selling him in the summer.”

The Daily Star adds that the player has been “left in limbo” by the decision.

Erik ten Hag was recently reported to have phoned Greenwood and to have said it is not his decision as to whether he plays again for the club or not.







