Paolo di Canio criticizes Manchester United winger, Antony

Former Premier League star Paolo di Canio has criticized Manchester United winger, Antony.

As reported in Sport Witness, Di Canio feels the Brazilian hasn’t provided value for money since his summer move from Ajax.

United paid north of £80 million to secure the signature of the forward, who lit up the Eredivisie under Erik ten Hag stewardship last season.

However, Di Canio feels United overpaid for a player who he says offers more style than substance.

“€100m to see him feint with his little legs is too much. He does pirouettes on himself,” he said.

Di Canio went on to say Antony risks injury from his persistent showboating.

“He risks breaking his own ligaments without the intervention of his opponents.” He said.

Di Canio was himself no stranger to the extravagant but he clearly feels Antony needs to up his game to be a success at Old Trafford.

Antony has chalked up 23 appearances for United this season, scoring 5 goals.

Despite facing question marks, the winger has been missing for United’s last two league games and lack of balance in the team without his presence has been noticeable.

At just 22-years-old, the Brazilian has plenty of time to grown into a fine player for the club under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, who he knows so well.

Antony isn’t expected to be available for United’s first leg of their mouth-watering Europa League tie against Barcelona but will be hoping to be fit for the return leg, as well as the Carabao Cup final at the end of the month.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



