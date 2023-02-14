Paris Saint-Germain willing to sell Neymar this summer

Paris Saint-Germain are considering the slae of Brazilain superstar, Neymar.

As reported in as, PSG coach, Christophe Galtier is ready to show the player the door having grown tired of his inconsistent attitude.

PSG have failed to get going since the World Cup, with their rocky run of form culminating in them exiting the Coup de France at the weekend.

Neymar’s form has coincided with PSG’s dip, with the forward failing to pick up from where he left off before the World Cup.

The Brazilian’s temperament has also been called in to question, having been reportedly involved in a dressing room bust up with teammate Luis Campos.

It’s now believed PSG are ready to cash in on the superstar, with them preferring to keep Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the club.

Neymar has scored an impressive 117 times in his 171 appearances for the Parisians but has failed to deliver the Champions League trophy they are so desperate for.

The forward recently renewed his monster contract in Paris, which now runs to the summer of 2027, meaning PSG will be looking for a sizable fee to let him go.

Manchester United have been consistently linked with a move for Neymar, should he wish to leave the French capital.

With new owners incoming at Old Trafford, Neymar could be earmarked as a high profile signing the owners could use to signal their intent at the club and in the transfer market.

However, any new owners should approach Neymar with caution. United have list of high profile, high priced transfers that have promised much and delivered little, over the last decade.

On top of this, Erik ten Hag’s dynamic, high energy style does not align with Neymar’s attributes, despite his obvious talent.

And at 31 years of age, Neymar’s best years may now be behind him and United appear better served pumping the funds into younger, hungry players who can provide long term success and value for money.

Neymar will argue he still has a lot to offer with 17 goals and 16 assists to his name this season, and this may be the case, just not at Old Trafford.







