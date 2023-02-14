Predicted Man United XI vs Barcelona: Casemiro and Raphael Varane return



Erik ten Hag will welcome back Casemiro to the fold for Manchester United’s trip to the Camp Nou to face Barcelona on Thursday.

The Brazilian, who has been one of United’s most influential players this season, is in the middle of a three match domestic ban but that does not apply to European games.

However, two players in the reverse situation, Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer, are both ineligible for the game due to an accumulation of yellow cards in the groups stages of the Europa League.

With Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek ruled out and Scott McTominay very unlikely to win his race for fitness, a Casemiro-Fred midfield partnership looks like Hobson’s choice for the manager.

In defence, Raphael Varane’s experience in facing Spanish opposition should see him recalled ahead of Harry Maguire, with Luke Shaw likely to replace Lisandro.

Tyrell Malacia will probably slot in at left back again, with Diogo Dalot at right back.

David de Gea is the automatic choice in goal.

In the forward positions, a lot will depend on whether Antony is fit enough to feature.

If he is, he could play right wing with Jadon Sancho left, Bruno Fernandes at number 10 and Marcus Rashford up front.

If Antony is still injured, Sancho is likely to take up the right wing slot, with Rashford left and Wout Weghorst up front.

Alejandro Garnacho is another option, especially after his impressive goalscoring cameo off the bench against Leeds on Sunday.

United will be keen to take at least a draw back to Old Trafford but with away goals no longer counting, a cautious approach is more likely to be adopted.

Here then is our predicted lineup for the 17.45 GMT kick-off: