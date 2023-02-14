Rio Ferdinand names two things Marcus Rashford must do to become more lethal in attack



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged Marcus Rashford to offer more of a threat in behind and to showcase his talent across 90 minutes to become more horrible to play against.

Rashford got on the scoresheet again against Leeds at Elland Road with a brilliant header.

His goal against the Yorkshire club on Sunday means that the Englishman has scored 13 times in United’s last 15 games since the World Cup.

After the game, Erik ten Hag hailed Rashford and branded him one of the best forwards in Europe.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand said that Rashford sometimes makes it easy for defenders, and this is something he must correct to kick up a few more gears.

Ferdinand remarked, “If I’m a defender, sometimes I look at Marcus, and he can make it easy for defenders sometimes in the game. If he offered the threat in behind a bit more, I think he’d get even more joy to feet and become that threat behind still.”

“That part of the game there, his decision making on whether to come long or short, if he gets that, he becomes even more of a horrible player to play against.”

“I think there’s more of the dominance over 90 minutes that he can bring where he’s bringing other people into the game because you know he’s got the passing. We saw that last season, even when he was out of form, there were still elements where you were saying: wow.”

Ferdinand added that once Rashford gets the synergy with other people, he’ll be able to take on players more and become a dominant force in games.

As per Ferdinand, only when Rashford does this will he enter the realm of being considered a world-class player.

The six-time Premier League winner, however, conceded that the United number 10 is close to being considered one of the best in the world.

Rashford will have the opportunity to add to his goal tally this season when the Red Devils clash against Barcelona at Camp Nou on Thursday.



