Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Manchester United bid to fall short of the $4 billion mark

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United will reportedly fall short of $4 billion including incentives.

French journalist Santi Aouna claims Emir Al-Thani’s offer is higher than that of the INEOS owner.

⤵️ L'offre de Jim Ratcliffe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pour racheter Manchester United ne devrait pas être excéder les 4 milliards de dollars + des incentives. ▫️L'offre de l'Émir Al-Thani 🇶🇦, fan de MU, devrait être supérieure à celle du propriétaire d'INEOS. ▫️Les deux candidats se disent confiants. https://t.co/hvcVdEFV5c pic.twitter.com/h6GOn2uNzL — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) February 14, 2023

The parties are expected to submit a bid before the Glazers’ soft deadline of 17th February.

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is a separate entity to the Qatar Sporting Investment (QSI) that owns Paris Saint-Germain.

Both are said to be answerable to Al-Thani, who is a lifelong Man United supporter.

With an estimated worth of $450 billion, the QIA would certainly not penny-pinch when it comes to matters relating to the redevelopment of the club.

United desperately need a revamp in infrastructure and training facilities.

Old Trafford is nowhere near the quality of some of the best stadiums in the world and it needs some serious remodelling.

The QIA could use their enormous funds to bring back United to the glory days.

Consistent investment in the playing squad, and hiring the best in class in the backroom staff would be some of the steps they could undertake.

While nothing is certain yet, the sale of Man United is heading towards its decisive phase.

Fans will know a lot more after Friday, once the bids have been submitted.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



