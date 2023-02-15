Alex Ferguson used to watch Sky Sports in dressing room



Ex-Manchester United players have told of how Sir Alex Ferguson used to watch replays of match incidents in the dressing room at halftime and full time.

The Scottish manager used to have Sky Sports News on in the United dressing room so there was no escaping their mistakes.

Ben Foster, who made 23 appearances for the Reds between 2005 and 2010, has told of how Sir Alex watched one particular blunder of his soon after the match.

Appearing on Stephen Hendry’s Cue Tips, via The Daily Star, he recalled the time he was playing against Sunderland.

Trinidad and Tobago international Kenwyne Jones scored and took him out in the same swift move.

“In the dressing rooms at Old Trafford they always had a massive telly kind of thing.”

“And it would always have Sky Sports News on, I mean always. Even during half-time team talks it would just get muted but it’s still on.”

He continued, “At full-time we come in, Sky Sports News is on, I’m sat there right by the side of the telly.”

“Alex Ferguson is watching the telly and he’s watching a replay of the goal.”

With Hendry laughing, Foster concluded, “He’s literally just looked down at me and gone: ‘What the …’ And just went off on one, (I was thinking) Oh no.”

The game eventually ended in a draw.

Ferguson’s approach must have had a positive impact on the players in the end with Ferguson helping United to make history several times during his 27 year tenure.







