Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen wants Frenkie de Jong to stay at the club

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter-Stegen says he will do everything he can to keep Frenkie de Jong at the club, amidst persistent interest from Manchester United.

United made De Jong their main transfer target last summer but failed to land their man, in one of the strangest transfer sagas in recent years.

As reported in The Daily Mail, Ter Stegen is desperate for the midfielder to stay in Spain, with United expected to renew interest.

The Barcelona ‘keeper imitated tying his leg to a chair when asked about his role in persuading De Jong to stay.

Ter Stegen admitted he was delighted the Dutchman’s move to United didn’t materialise and hopes De Jong will stay at Barca for a long time.

“There were many rumours and discussions but I am just happy that he stayed; I don’t want him to leave. I think one day I will just put something here to keep him here forever. I hope he will be here for a long time.” he said.

The German stopper then praised De Jong’s ability but says he expects more from the midfielder in the coming years.

‘I was hoping that he would stay because this is the type of players I want to have in my team. I have a super high opinion of him but I also expect a lot from him because of the player he is. He has so much talent.” he said.

De Jong looked almost certain to make the move to Old Trafford last summer but issues surrounding deferred COVID wages stumped the deal.

Erik ten Hag remains a huge admirer of De Jong and it’s reported he remains the number one target for the United manager to complete his midfield.

De Jong has played his way into fine form this season, playing a key role in Xavi’s side that are sitting pretty at the top of the La Liga table.

United fans will get the chance to see De Jong up close and personal very soon, with the old rivals facing each other in the first leg of their Europa League tie tomorrow, before the return leg at Old Trafford next week.







