Barcelona boss Xavi in agreement with Erik ten Hag about Marcus Rashford



Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez has labelled Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford as one of the most dangerous forwards in Europe at the moment.

Xavi’s comments are similar to what Erik ten Hag said about the in-form United striker after the team’s 2-0 win against Leeds at Elland Road.

Rashford got on the scoresheet again after getting his head on the end of a cross from Luke Shaw.

After the game, Ten Hag lauded Rashford and branded him as one of the most dangerous attackers in Europe – high praise for Rashford from two of the best managers in football.

Xavi remarked that some of the qualities that make Rashford one of the best on the continent include his speed and ability in one-vs-one situations.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game at the Camp Nou, Xavi also gave credit to Ten Hag for transforming the Red Devils.

Xavi told reporters, “Tomorrow is a great match. It’s a spectacular tie. Both teams arrived at the best moment of the season. Ten Hag has changed the face of the team. It’s been hard for them but they’re doing a great job. He is a great coach. Reversing the situation at United was not easy.”

“He makes variants in attack and defence, they work very well. He is an attacking coach and he shows it in almost every game. He is a reference for coaches who like this kind of football.”

“Manchester United is a great club. They are not in the best moment in their history but there are players who are in a great moment. In recent weeks, they have had good results and it will be very hard to win the game.”

Xavi added that beyond Rashford, Barca have kept a close eye on Wout Weghorst, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho.

The Barca manager was quizzed on Frenkie de Jong’s failed transfer to Old Trafford.

The Spanish coach responded by saying he had no doubts that De Jong’s future lies at Camp Nou for many years and there was no risk of him leaving the Catalan club.







