Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Marcus Rashford’s contract situation at Man United



Bayern Munich are interested in Manchester United and England international Marcus Rashford.

So far, it has been a great season for the forward, who has scored 21 goals in all competitions.

He is just one goal away from equaling his best tally which is when he scored 22 in the 2019/20 campaign.

On Twitter, centredevils claim that Sport Bild are reporting that Bayern Munich are keen to keep abreast of Rashford’s availability.

🚨🚨🌖| Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on Marcus Rashford's situation. They are aware that #mufc activated their option to extend his deal until 2024. The club likes Rashford's performances, but they know they have no chance unless he becomes free agent. [@SPORTBILD] — centredevils. (@centredevils) February 15, 2023

The tweet says “Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on Marcus Rashford‘s situation.

“They are aware that #mufc activated their option to extend his deal until 2024.”

“The club likes Rashford’s performances, but they know they have no chance unless he becomes a free agent.”

Bayern are looking to strengthen their attack following the departure of Robert Lewandowski during the summer.

Sadio Mane was used as his replacement joining from Liverpool but has suffered from a major injury setback.

It remains to be seen how the German giants will act in the summer market with plenty of striker options circulating, including Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, who has been linked with both them and United.

Many clubs registered an interest in Rashford before his contract was extended by a season at the end of last year.

Paris Saint-Germain held huge interest in Rashford last year and could be another option if he was to leave in the summer, or next summer for free.

However, talks for a new deal are said to be under way with it fully expected that he will extend his stay at the club.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping that he can clear up some of the contract situations that remain, including Rashford and Diogo Dalot, who has been very impressive under the new manager.







