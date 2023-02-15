Bayern Munich decide summer price for Marcel Sabitzer



Bayern Munich have decided the transfer value of Marcel Sabitzer, according to media in Germany.

Sabitzer, 28, joined Manchester United on loan on deadline day following Christian Eriksen’s unexpected mid-term injury.

The Austria international signed for Bayern for €16million from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig in August 2021.

Having penned a four-year contract, Sabitzer’s deal expires in summer 2025.

With competition from the likes of Leon Goretska, Joshua Kimmich, Ryan Gravenberch and Jamal Musiala for a place in Bayern’s starting eleven, Sabitzer was limited to a role player in Julian Nagelsmann’s squad.

He started only seven of Bayern’s Bundesliga matches this season.

Consequently, the German giants are likely to use Sabitzer’s Premier League spell as a platform to advertise a permanent transfer.

United chose not to negotiate a buy-option clause in the loan deal due to time constraints.

Christian Falk of Sport Bild has detailed that the chiefs in Bavaria, however, have already pencilled a market value.

According to Falk, Bayern will seek a €20m fee for Sabitzer in the summer, describing it as a “realistic price.”

He has featured three times for Erik ten Hag so far, but will be unavailable for Thursday night’s Europa League clash against Barcelona as a result of suspension.

The midfielder was booked on three occasions in the Champions League earlier this season, with UEFA ruling that this suspension carries through to rule him out of United’s first leg against Barca.







