Ella Toone’s red card overturned



Manchester United star Ella Toone’s red card against Tottenham Hotspur has been rescinded after a successful appeal by the club.

Toone was shown a straight red for violent conduct in United’s away fixture at Spurs on Sunday.

The United striker had a coming together with midfielder Eveliina Summanen and tensions boiled over.

United were 2-1 up at the time after all three goals came within a nine minute spell in the second half.

Despite playing ten minutes with ten players, United managed to see the game out and take all three points back to Manchester.

The successful appeal means she will now be eligible to play in Manchester United’s next three games.

Toone has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three times and registering seven assists.

She is key to United’s goal of playing in Europe next season and their chances of winning the WSL title.

It will be a relief to manager Marc Skinner to have Toone available for the all important clash against title rivals Chelsea in March.

Toone will also be available for the FA Cup clash with Durham and the WSL game against Leicester City.

Eveliina Summanen, the Spurs player who got into the altercation with Toone, has been charged by the FA for successful deception of a match official after she theatrically held her face following the squabble.

United currently sit top of the league although Chelsea are just a point behind with a game in hand.

Toone is currently away with the England squad on international duty.







