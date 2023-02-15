Ivan Fresneda linked to Bayern Leverkusen as Jeremie Frimpong nears exit door

Manchester United have lately taken some giant strides in their quest to recapture the glory days of the nineties and the noughties.

The Red Devils find themselves in the running for four trophies this season under new manager Erik ten Hag and things may have finally started to look up for the 20-time-English Champions after more than a half-a-decade spell without any silverware to show for it.

With a sale looming on the horizon, the club focused on bringing in the likes of Wout Weghorst, Jack Butland and Marcel Sabitzer on short-term deals in January, but plans for the summer have already begun in earnest.

United are allegedly tracking a number of players scattered across the continent as Ten Hag looks to organise a full scale march for the PL title in his second season in charge at the Theatre of Dreams.

One such target is Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

The Dutchman has been linked to a number of top sides following a string of excellent performances down Bayer’s right hand flank.

Frimpong has scored 5 goals and contributed 4 assists to the Leverkusen cause in just 20 league outings this season, and looks primed to make a career-defining move in the summer.

The 22-year-old will not come cheap, but what may help facilitate the move is the fact that Leverkusen have already earmarked a potential successor to Frimpong, come next season.

According to Kicker magazine, Leverkusen are interested in Real Valladolid wonderkid Ivan Fresneda, who has also been attracting a lot of attention from various quarters with his performances.

The Spaniard was heavily linked to both Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund in January, but would eventually decide to see out the rest of the season with the Albivioletas.

A price of 15 million should be enough to sign Fresneda, and Bayer will be more than willing to pay that, considering they would be selling Frimpong for at least double the amount.

United have used the trio of Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissakha and Tyrell Malacia in the right-back position this term.

Dalot has been the usual first choice when fit, with the Portuguese impressing in an inverted full-back role.

Wan-Bissaka is an able deputy, but there are genuine flaws in his game going forward, and United could do with an upgrade in this department.

A former City graduate, Frimpong would have no problems adapting to the rigours of Mancunian weather and will provide worthy competition for Dalot, setting up United’s right hand side for several years to come.

A no brainer, this one. More to follow.







