Louis Saha delivers cogent message to Erik ten Hag on Alejandro Garnacho



Former Manchester United winger Louis Saha has his say on current winger Alejandro Garnacho.

It has been a great season for the youngster, who has burst onto the scene of the first team in recent months.

However, it has come with some controversy from fans who don’t quite think he is ready to be a regular starter.

His first start since New Year’s Eve, against Leeds United at home last week, came with some of the biggest criticism he has ever faced.

Man United failed to win the game but did come back to claim a point after being 2-0 down in the first half.

Saha was among the critics and has recently spoken to Paddy Power via the Manchester Evening News where he has claimed he is not good enough yet.

He also says that he isn’t ready to start Premier League matches but doesn’t dismiss the fact that he can improve in the future.

Alejandro Garnacho is a very exciting player,” said the former United striker.

“He has shown this season that he can be an impact player but at the same time, he can improve and be a starter.”

“He has to learn a bit of tactical awareness and how to get the goals and assists.

“He will have to wait a bit because the team is full of quality. Going forward, there are a lot of players who can create and score goals.

“It’s not like United of a few years ago where there was a young Rashford and others where the quality wasn’t of the highest level.

“That’s not the case anymore and he [Garnacho] will need to learn and not expect to play every weekend.

“At the moment, I don’t see him getting into the starting line-up. When Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are back fit, there are some quality international players on the bench and he’s only 18 years old.

“So, he can’t have guarantees – it’s not a small club here.”

Garnacho has been playing more minutes lately with injuries to Anthony Martial and Antony meaning that Erik ten Hag has had to shake things up a little bit.

It seems the manager is trusting the youngster when he is called upon after impressing in cameo performances throughout the season.

United will no doubt be in the market for a new forward in the summer with many fitness related issues across the first team squad this season.

Garnacho will be hoping he does enough to impress this season, to grow and become an integral part of the first team in successive seasons.







