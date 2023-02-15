Man United set to consult players before making decision on Mason Greenwood’s return



Manchester United will take the opinion of their players into account as part of the club’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mason Greenwood‘s situation.

Recently, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that it had dropped all charges against Greenwood.

This is after a number of witnesses withdrew from the case and new evidence came to light.

United subsequently stated that they had opened investigations into the matter pending a decision on whether the academy graduate will be re-integrated into the squad.

Yesterday, The Peoples Person reported that Greenwood is unlikely to feature for the Red Devils this season.

A decision on his immediate future will not be made before United’s season comes to an end.

It was relayed that a number of players from the women’s team harbour reservations about the possibility of Greenwood returning to the fold.

This claim is supported by ESPN’s Rob Dawson who relays that there is no collective view put forward by players concerning Greenwood’s return.

Dawson says, “Manchester United will canvass player opinion from their men’s and women’s teams before deciding whether to reintegrate Mason Greenwood, sources have told ESPN.”

“Part of United’s process will involve speaking to leadership groups from both the men’s and women’s squads. Sources have told ESPN that while there has been no collective view put forward by players, a number of individuals have concerns about welcoming Greenwood back to the club.”

“Sources have told ESPN that a decision is unlikely to be announced until the summer at the earliest with Ten Hag keen for there to be no distractions during the second half of the season.”

ESPN adds that a number of sponsors have raised concerns about the prospect of Greenwood being restored to the team.

Key partners are also closely monitoring the situation and will make a decision on their relationship with United once a clear determination on Greenwood is made.







