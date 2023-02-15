Manchester United’s travelling squad against Barcelona revealed



Manchester United are set to face Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the play-off round of the Europa League on Thursday.

The highly-anticipated match will see Erik ten Hag deal with a number of high-profile absences either through suspensions or injury.

Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer will not be available to the United boss against the Blaugrana.

Martinez picked up three yellow cards in the group stages, which the Red Devils failed to top.

Sabitzer picked up the same number of bookings during his time with Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

United’s travelling squad contains the likes of David de Gea, Tom Heaton and Jack Butland in goal.

In defence, the United boss will be able to call on Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams.

In midfield, Ten Hag will be massively boosted by the return of Casemiro.

The midfielder was not available for the Red Devils’ last two Premier League games against Leeds United after being red-carded in the Crystal Palace match at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is likely to partner Fred and Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park.

The other midfielders in United’s travelling party include Zidane Iqbal and Kobbie Mainoo. Scott McTominay is still injured and unfit to start.

Ten Hag’s pool of attackers include Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Wout Weghorst, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

Manchester United’s travelling squad for Barcelona: De Gea, Heaton, Butland, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Fernandes, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Iqbal, Mainoo, Rashford, Sancho, Weghorst, Elanga, Garnacho #MUFC — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) February 15, 2023

Antony did not travel with his teammates, which Erik ten Hag confirmed mean like McTominay, he is yet to fully recover. The same is true of Anthony Martial. Added to the long-term absentees of Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen, Ten Hag’s lightness, especially in midfield, is a big concern heading into the game. But if anyone can come up with a solution, it’s the Dutchman.







