Sir Alex Ferguson breaks his silence on European Super League



Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has strongly condemned the concept of the European Super League and its proposals.

Fergie spoke on the matter just days after some of the original founding members of the competition relaunched it, this time with different proposals.

Part of the new proposals put forward by the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus include having 60-80 teams being able to play in the Super League.

There will be no permanent members as was initially suggested the first time the contest was proposed.

There will also be multiple divisions, with each club or team playing a minimum of 14 games each season.

A new-look, open European Super League could contain up to 80 teams in a multi-divisional format, the competition's chief executive has said.

The new proposals have done little to convince fans of the need for the Super League. Many supporters still see it as a money-grabbing pursuit intended to enrich the founding clubs, some of which are going through turbulent financial situations.

No Premier League club has publicly supported or endorsed the new format.

Speaking about the competition, Ferguson remarked, “A piece of nonsense. It has done the reputation of clubs no good.

“It has in fact alienated a great many supporters.

“It sells them right down the river and you can’t disregard your fans and customers.”

Sir Alex Ferguson on the Super League: "A piece of nonsense. It has done the reputation of clubs no good, and has in fact alienated a great many supporters. It sells them right down the river and you can't disregard your fans and customers."

This is not the first time the former United boss has spoken out against the Super League.

When it first came into existence in 2021, he branded its conception as an end to 70 years of European football history. At the time, Fergie equated winning a European trophy to climbing Mount Everest.

