Specsavers cheekily trolls Manchester United after massive social media blunder



The Manchester United social media team found themselves on the end of a cheeky jibe from the official Twitter account of Specsavers after making a mess of David de Gea‘s appreciation post after the Leeds United game.

De Gea made history after becoming the youngest goalkeeper to hit 400 appearances for a single club.

The Spaniard also equalled Peter Schmeichel’s United record for the number of clean sheets and is now in pole position to go above the United great in the ranking.

United erroneously tagged De Gea in a picture of Anthony Elanga.

The post by United’s social media team read, “A special day for @D_DeGea.” Alongside it was a picture of Elanga who reached 50 appearances for the Red Devils.

Elanga came on as a substitute at Elland Road with all three points against Leeds United secured.

‘The Swede has had to mainly contend with a place on the bench, in his peripheral role under Erik ten Hag.

Elanga enjoyed his breakout season last year during a troubled spell for the club under former interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Last season, the academy graduate made a total of 27 appearances under both Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Rangnick.

He is yet to complete a Premier League game for United this season and there are already rumours that he could be on the way out. A number of clubs were keen on taking him on loan last month.

Specsavers’, whose catchphrase is “Should have gone to Specsavers”, saw the funny side of United’s blunder and could not miss the opportunity to poke fun at it.

Posting from their official account, they issued a sarcastic reply that said, “A special offer for admin.”

A special offer for admin — Specsavers (@Specsavers) February 13, 2023

The post by United has since been deleted.







